London (dpa)

Jose Mourinho, the former coach of the English football team, Tottenham Hotspur, has confirmed that he will not be affected by any external pressures that affect his technical decisions, as he prepares to take over the training of the Italian team Roma.

The British news agency BA Media reported that Tottenham had sacked Mourinho last month, after the team performed poorly in the second half of the season, but he was appointed as Roma coach, starting next season, after only 15 days of his dismissal from training. Tottenham.

The end of Mourinho’s tenure with Tottenham was similar to all the times when the Portuguese coach left any other team, as he publicly criticized the players, made the crowd bored with his style of play and entered into crises with the media. Despite this, Mourinho said he is only focusing on what is going on at the club.

He added in an interview with commercial partner “XTP”: We do not allow external factors to affect what we do at home. He continued: The pressure is always present in football, so we focus on the basics and keep preparing, and we maintain our environment that is fun, but professional.

And Abizaid: For me, every match represents pressure because every match means something different. There is pressure from the “derby” matches and the pressure of the semi-final matches, which qualify you for the final and win a championship, and there are the three points and rise in the ranking table and not lose your position.

During the troubles he suffered in the Premier League, Mourinho said he developed the pressure he was putting on himself.

He said: It is about preparation, you must be prepared for all possibilities, because in this way you can adapt and adapt to moments of stress by relying on your experience and your preparation.

He concluded by saying: When I make a big decision, I am sure that I have all the necessary information that I need. This is the highest planning because it is impossible to make decisions without knowing all the details and spending time to understand them.