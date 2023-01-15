“From the point of view of tactical organization and mental aspect, I can only say very well about my players. I would like to have a little more quality, but let’s play with the quality we have,” said José Mourinho at the end of the match with the Fiorentina and the thought goes to the words said in the past by the Roma coach about the squad available. It is no coincidence that Mourinho quotes the sports director Tiago Pinto’s interview with the Gazzetta. “The director was very honest and straightforward, he said things in an interview that a coach usually doesn’t like to hear. All coaches want to hear that we have money, that we can buy anyone. I’ve had situations like this before, clubs without limits “It’s not our club. I don’t expect anyone to come. But it’s a total lie that there are personal problems with the director: there’s great honesty.”