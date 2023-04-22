Mourinho after Roma-Feyenoord: “There is no Cassano in the studio”

“There is no Cassano in the studio”. After qualifying in the semi-finals of the Europa League (4-1 after extra time at Feyenoord and now Ba Roma coach Josè Mourinho makes a joke about the former blue player which there has been some back and forth with recently.

Cassano replies to Mourinho: “As a coach he sucks”

Cassano’s reply was not long in coming. Speaking to Bobo TV on Twitch he said. “Even last night you spoke about me. As a player I was strong, but played like a drum”.

“On the other hand, he sucks as a coach. He only has c ** o”, the words of the former playmaker of Rome, Real Madrid, Milan and Inter.

Subscribe to the newsletter

