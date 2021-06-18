Mourinho back to talk about Eden Hazard: “He’s an amazing player who trains terribly – he told TalkSports. You can only imagine what he could do with a super professional attitude in training. He’s a great guy and a great family man, he doesn’t seem to belong to this generation of players. : he is very calm and is totally focused on his family, on his children, on his parents, on a very quiet life. But every morning he takes the field and … he doesn’t work much. just a reflection of his talent. When he went to Real Madrid I thought: ‘Wow, this guy is going to go to the biggest club in the world and he will feel this enormous pressure to always be on top and he will win the Ballon d’Or. But in terms of fitness, speed, condition, he’d be a much better player if he trained right. It’s just talent that got Eden where she is. “

“Ronaldo to Roma? I don’t think so.” The Roma CEO Fienga yesterday dampened the dreams of the most optimistic fans a little. The passion of Mourinho for CR7 it will never be put to rest. In his preview for the Sun, Mou also spoke of Cristiano, exalting him: “Ronaldo will sooner or later become the greatest scorer in international football. With two goals for Portugal against Hungary, he has 106 goals scored for his country – just three behind Iranian Ali Daei – and beat the Michel Platini’s record of goals in the European finals. His 11 goals at the Europeans are the goals I like in his record, there are many goals against Andorra or Luxembourg but these are the ones that count. He has once again proved that he is still a top player. He won’t make the kind of run that Kylian Mbappe did against Germany, but he will score goals until his last day on the pitch. As expected, Cristiano and Romelu Lukaku are already there with two goals each. Along with Harry Kane , Karim Benzema and Mbappe, will compete for the Golden Boot “.