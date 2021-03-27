Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Portuguese coach, Jose Mourinho, coach of Tottenham Hotspur, did not hesitate to respond to those who doubt his training method. He sarcastically said: I do not think that anyone can enter into a discussion about rocket science with the men of the US space agency “NASA”!

During a hypothetical program entitled “Play with Mourinho” organized by some of Tottenham’s sponsors, about the way in which “Special One” deals with the criticism directed at him, he said: Just as no one can argue with a space scientist, it is natural for me to express my amazement at those who They think they can discuss football with one of the most important coaches of the game “he means himself,” and he commented sarcastically: This is the beauty of football, and I am used to such things, and I appreciate that.

The global Goal website in its French version, which quoted extracts from what the famous Portuguese coach said in his speech, stated that questions are currently being raised about Mourinho’s future in Tottenham, and whether his contract is still extended until the summer of 2023, and includes penal clauses in case of unilateral termination, meaning The “Spurs” resort to sacking him, and if this really happens in the near future, Mourinho’s current outcome with Tottenham is 44 wins and 22 losses in 83 games.

The site added that Mourinho, who previously worked as an assistant coach for the Englishman Bobby Robson and the Dutch Luis Van Gaal in Barcelona, ​​deserves to describe himself as one of the most important coaches of the game, as he has a resume full of tournaments and achievements, and fought the field of training as a coach in his home country, specifically in Porto, and led him to winning the Portuguese League, the UEFA Cup, and the Champions League, “The Champions League”, then continued his successful coaching career with Chelsea, England, and won three English Premier League championships with him, and he also won three other championships with Inter Milan “Italian League, Cup and League The heroes », and then moved to Real Madrid, where he won the league championship, and when he moved to Manchester United he succeeded in winning the European League“ Europa League ”and the FA Cup, and he was chosen in 2010 as the best coach in the world, by the International Federation“ FIFA ”.