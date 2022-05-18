Friday Mourinho he will conclude his in Turin first whole championship after 4 years, Massimo Perrone writes on Corriere della Sera. It had happened to him for the last time with Manchester United, who in 2017-18 finished in 2nd place the Premier at -19 from his cousins ​​of the City (who with Guardiola closed at 100 round points): then the ManU will exonerate him in December in the 2018, on Tottenham signed him in November 2019 and sent him away in April 2021 on the eve of the League Cup final then lost against the usual Manchester City (so much so that Mou calculates the trophies in his wall as 25 … and a half).

The current 6th place for Roma is in line with the worst placement of their career: in 14 complete seasons he finished 13 times on the podium (8 “scudetti”, 4 seconds and a third place), finishing 6th with United in 2016-17 . On the Giallorossi bench worsened his negative league defeat records (11) and total (14), one more than those suffered last season with Tottenham. See also Sainz and Leclerc, two friends on the green. But Norris beats them ...

With a points average of 1,621 in Serie A he is only 14th all time among the Roma coaches, in a ranking led by Spalletti (422 points in 211 games, an average of 2 buckets); and is out of the top ten, 11th, even counting the cups with 1,754 match points, just behind the 1,764 of his predecessor, the other Portuguese Fonseca. But he was unable to win a trophy: and to that, the Conference League up for grabs on May 25, Punta Mourinho, to interrupt 5 years of personal fasting (he had never had so many) and 14 of Rome.

May 18, 2022

