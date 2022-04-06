The Roma coach on the eve of the away match against Bodo: “In the group stage the defeat was not a drama. Now the prospects are different”

“We are not the same team from the first leg, neither is Bodo, but they are strong all the same.” Josè Mourinho returns, in his words some time ago, to the stadium where he lived “the worst night of his career”. In Bodo, the Arctic Circle, Roma find cold and snow but also find a great desire to go to the Conference semifinals. The coach is very keen, the team is ready and so is he. But he says: “We have no excuses, like the weather or the pitch, and we are focused only on the semifinal goal. But I admit that I don’t like the synthetic field, on the artificial you play another sport. It was useless to finish here because once does not create a habit “. Roma are different compared to six months ago, Bodo also: “We respect them because they are a really good team. They have changed players, but their vision of the game remains, they are fresh, in good condition and they are as good as before”. See also Pallotta against the Friedkin: "That's wrong, we need to talk". But he was never there ...

THE OTHER ITALIANS – Mourinho, then, also answers a question about Atalanta, the only Italian opponent for the championship run to a European position, with Roma, who remained in the cups: “I’m sorry that it’s just us and them left. I would have liked to see other Italians. Both for Italy in general and because when we play against Napoli and Inter it would have been better to have had them in the cups. But now let’s think about Bodo and see if we can do something positive. We and Atalanta, who have a good team and can do well “. In Norway, Roma will be without Veretout (unavailable) and Zaniolo (still a little pain in the flexor) and the training doubt concerns Smalling, who after Sampdoria had a little discomfort in his knee and on the synthetic, perhaps, would be at risk.

OTHER ROME – In any case, says Mourinho, “we will be different both as individuals and in terms of motivation. In the group we knew that we could qualify and that the defeat would not be a drama. The 6-1 was heavy, but we only lost 3 points. Now it’s a knockout match, only one goes to the semifinals and so we’ll approach it with a different perspective. ” Also because the attitude of some Bodo players did not go down at Roma after the two group matches: “There are many good players and some of them are also good at talking, but we are here for them. And next week there we wait in Rome “. See also Sergio Oliveira arriving in Rome. Mou wants him on the pitch already against Cagliari

THE FIELD – Where there is no synthetic pitch and Mourinho reiterates it: “I say the same things I said in the past: football is played on grass, otherwise it is a different sport. The climate will be difficult to deal with, but on the pitch I complain even when ours is in bad conditions. But we respect Bodo, who played well even on the grass pitch, but we have suffered some referee mistakes, it must be remembered “. And to think that shortly before the Bodo coach had talked about the different treatment of the referees between him, and his bench, and the yellow and red one, with Mourinho. The feeling is that tomorrow night’s match will not be only among the 22 on the pitch …

