José Mourinho, suspended but satisfied, comments on the European escape of his Roma which beat Slavia 2-0 and goes to the top of the group alone: ​​”Bove’s goal was also important for how it came about, we pressed well with El Shaarawy then Bove scored a great goal which produced a different match from what we imagined. They are a strong team with the ball, we must not make them play and we did it very well with pressing in the first half. In the second half intensity and energy were lower. We are in difficulty in this sense because we have people who have to play all the time and therefore the drops are there.” On the El Shaarawy-Lukaku pairing: “Stephan is very useful for us because he plays everywhere and is strategic and important. In certain situations he is the ideal shoulder for Lukaku, as long as he had fuel he played really very well and then sometimes he can rest and for a Roma player is a luxury.”