Mourinho, outsmarts Sky in the post-Bologna-Roma conference

Roma suffers a bad defeat in Bologna: Thiago Motta's team gives the Giallorossi a heavy 2-0 – signed Moro to Kristensen – and increasingly dreams of the Champions League (fourth at +3 from the Capitoline players who fall to seventh).

During the Special One press conference, while the Sky Sport 24 correspondent Angelo Mangiante was asking him a question, many viewers caught an off-air statement that immediately went viral online.

The voice of Marco Nosotti can be heard, whose microphone had not been closed. “He doesn't need to hear that ass-licking.”

Mourinho, insults Sky: “He doesn't need these licks…”.



Mourinho, Nosotti's apologies after the Sky outburst

Shortly after the off-air event, Marco Nosotti apologized in a post on social media: “I am mortified, I made a mistake and I am deeply sorry for the off-air event this evening. I apologize to my colleague Angelo for an inappropriate and perhaps a little harsh comment. A comment from the 'locker room', perhaps from the 'couch' and not from the field. I didn't consider – and I think I should know better – that sometimes, to get to the point, to the objective of getting the news out, you need the right approach. Being direct isn't always the best thing. Angelo then got the news that we work on and will work on for days. I made a mistake and I'm sorry…and I hug Angelo.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

