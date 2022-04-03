“The culture of Roma says that if you win the derby you go to heaven and if you lose it is a total disaster, but we managed to keep our feet on the ground.” José Mourinho’s satisfaction is first and foremost due to the mental demonstration that the Giallorossi gave by beating Sampdoria at Marassi. “In the second half I liked the attitude, I wouldn’t say lack of ambition – he added – We managed very well but if we had scored the second goal the game would be over”.