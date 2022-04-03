The Roma coach after the success of Marassi: “We managed to keep our feet on the ground after the derby, we managed well. The goal? If it is scored with another coach, we are talking about fantastic football, with me instead … “
“The culture of Roma says that if you win the derby you go to heaven and if you lose it is a total disaster, but we managed to keep our feet on the ground.” José Mourinho’s satisfaction is first and foremost due to the mental demonstration that the Giallorossi gave by beating Sampdoria at Marassi. “In the second half I liked the attitude, I wouldn’t say lack of ambition – he added – We managed very well but if we had scored the second goal the game would be over”.
“It was a difficult game, it’s difficult to play here. Giampaolo’s teams are very organized, it’s never easy”, commented the Roma coach. “We scored a goal that in my opinion if it is scored with another coach people talk about fantastic football, but since I’m here …”. Closing on Mkhitaryan, who resolved the game: “I want him to stay, he too and the property wants him to stay. Raiola is a person in love with his players, if he wants to stay …”.
