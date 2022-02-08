Roma are out of the Coppa Italia, but José Mourinho’s disappointment is tempered by the great reception received by his former Inter fans upon entering the pitch. There was no doubt on his part that there would be.

“They are two different things that can coexist – says Mou -. The way in which Mr. Zhang, Marotta, Javier (Zanetti, ed) welcomed me, a fantastic gift they gave me before the game, the super nice people to me … I can only thank. I will never hide that the relationship with Inter and its people will be eternal. But I came here to win, for my Rome, my Roma people. I love my Rome, I’m very sad because we lost “.

the match

Mou deepens the analysis of the match: “If I forget the first five minutes, I saw a Roma who played very well. In the first half we had two huge scoring opportunities, the first I had seen inside. In the second half the match he was more on our side, in control. Of course, without creating great opportunities, but by making a good game. The second goal obviously changed the game, and also changed the referee, who tactically was very good up to 2-0, after he played another game. The yellow card? A yellow to Mourinho for his curriculum vitae means a lot … “. They tell him the words of Tiago Pinto, of Zaniolo to defend. “I’m not talking anymore. Why talk? It doesn’t change, it’s been like that since the beginning of the season. That’s why I said that the referee was tactically good. A lot of yellow cards stayed there, they weren’t given. Then after the 2-0 it’s changed. Only a quality referee can do these things and he is a quality referee. “