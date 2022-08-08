He won’t speak until next Saturday, Josè Mourinho. But yesterday he made an exception to the official channels of Shakhtar to send a message of affection and closeness to all of Ukraine: “They are showing how united and courageous they are. There is little to say, apart from that we all want happiness. and peace for those people. We also saw Ukrainian children smiling and that’s what we want to see. ” Little else to add, at least on football. For that there will be the press conference on Saturday, before Salernitana, and it will be the first time that Mou will speak since the Conference final, apart from a couple of speeches in Portugal and England: “I played in Ukraine a few times, but never in Donetsk and never against Shakhtar, which is incredible given my matches at European level – added Mourinho -. It was nice to face Shakhtar, even in this situation. They play good football and for us it is important. And then there is on the humanitarian side, football can show human feelings and what we saw here at the Olimpico is important. “