“Unfortunately it is true, we cannot give up certain players. This is our profile, we know our limits.” Roma passes the round – suffering – against Lecce, José Mourinho breathes a sigh of relief for the Italian Cup which continues but, at the same time, cannot digest the first 45 ‘of his team and also some errors in the second half.

“We played a poor game technically, I admit that at the beginning I was very frustrated,” he explains. Frustration, but also emotion, given that in the quarterfinals, in February, Roma will face Inter at San Siro and it will be the first time as a former against the Nerazzurri in what was his stadium: “I will have to prepare myself from an emotional point of view, try to think as if it were a match like any other – in Mourinho’s words -. When we went with Milan they insulted me, this time it won’t happen even if I think about my match with my Roma and the fans at their Inter with their coach, who is no longer me. But there will be respect because people do not forget. “From a footballing point of view, Mourinho admits:” The most difficult opponent has happened to us because Inter are the best team in Italy. But we will go there to try to surprise “.

NO REPENTANCE

Certainly, the titular Roma will play at the San Siro. In connection with Mediaset, Mourinho is asked why you speak of a technically poor game when, on the pitch, Roma have good players from that point of view and he replies as follows: “Maybe your concept of technique is different from mine, for me the basis of the technique is that you do not lose the ball at 10 meters, then there are the right choices to make. We played a technically poor game and it happens often, sometimes we lose the ball alone and not the opponent who recovers it. “. This is the aspect he doesn’t like about his Roma adventure, for the rest Mou is completely inside the Giallorossi project: “From the point of view of the passion from 1 to 10 I’m happy 11 to be here, I couldn’t be more. people trust me and I like to help and work. From a football point of view, however, playing to finish between fourth and eighth is not what I want, but it’s a moment, next year we will be better than that. We had a horrible first half – concludes Mourinho – but I would not change Roma for anyone else at the moment and for the next three years. I gave my word for this project which is also my project and I will keep it “.