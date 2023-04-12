The coach: “We are a humble team with a humble coach and we will play with what we have: balance.” Bove: “I’m learning from Wijnaldum”

The grit seems that of the days of battle. Thus José Mourinho enters the belly of the Feyenoord stadium to tell the truth about him, starting with the renewal of Smalling, the cornerstone of a defense that will be under pressure tomorrow.

“If it’s true, it will be excellent for Smalling and for Roma – says the Portuguese -. Chris is happy, he has found a place and a consistency that he has been missing for some time, and for Roma he is excellent for the performance he has had in the last two years. A perfect marriage”. And to those who ask him if this can help his permanence, he replies clearly: “I am me, Smalling is Smalling”.

RISK — Indeed, it is the present that is now at the center of his thoughts. “Tomorrow is the first half, see you next week for the second. Feyenoord is the strongest team in the Dutch tournament, they will be champions in a few weeks. It means that she knows how to score more than all the others. We, on the other hand, are not the strongest team in Italy and in the Europa League, even if we can win it. We play with what we have, which is balance. Automatic gearboxes is not our way. It depends on the feeling, we manage it as a team more than me as a coach. I play with the team that I think can do better. Those on the bench are equally prepared to play, also from a tactical point of view. Everyone is ready to play. During the match we try to analyze and we also have to trust the sensations of the players. In Turin, only from the way Dybala looked at me did I immediately understand that it would have been the best moment to change that.” In any case, Special One extends a hand to Pellegrini, who is going through a difficult moment. “Lorenzo is captain and remains so, he continues to be an important player. If he scored more goals last year he was more decisive, maybe the best is coming ”. See also GTA 6? "It will be futuristic". A source reveals the engine behind the game

CARESS — He does not neglect even a caress to Belotti and Abraham. “They’re fine. They have become dads and are happy. Maybe, like in Turin, tomorrow they won’t play from the start, or maybe they’ll both play: I’m still happy to have them”. One thing is certain: the past means nothing to him. “I’m not able to think about Feyenoord in Tirana. It seems that for you and for them it is a permanent thing. For me, the only thing is that every day in Trigoria I see the Conference cup as soon as I arrive and I remember that we played against them, but stop”. And again: “Roma is a humble team with a humble coach, who tries to study the opponent as much as possible and tries to prepare everything and predict the unpredictability of the game. We have analyzed Feyenoord a lot, they are an excellent team. It’s not a team where you can find weaknesses, it’s a strong team. In the Dutch championship, which is a particular championship, they score a lot, they have quality players, they are an aggressive team, which however also knows how to verticalize. The goalkeeper has a nice right foot and a nice left foot to throw long. All in all, it’s a great team.” See also Bochum vs. Borussia: moment in which the judge is injured, video

RECENT PAST — “We eliminated Salzburg and Real Sociedad, two quality teams, but Feyenoord are strong,” Mourinho said. And seeing that in 2-3 weeks he will win the championship, he also has extra motivation.” End credits on the fans. “I lost to Feyenoord in this stadium. If they’re hostile outside it’s a shame, because we’re sorry that our fans aren’t there. When the charge of supporters is only on the pitch I like them, no problem.

TO SCHOOL FROM WIJNALDUM — The last paolo is from Bove, who explains how important it is to work with Wijnaldum. “Gini great player and great person. When such a sample is missing something can be missing. I try to steal as much as possible from him.” On his growth he says: “You have to manage the pressure, with time it improves and you learn to play with it. When Mou called me ‘sick dog’ I laughed. He’s giving me a kind of mentality that I don’t think is for everyone. The future? I think about improving myself, then it will be decided together with the club. but now it’s not important. We have to do our best to achieve our goals. Our strong point is the unity of our group and this helps us to perform better on the pitch. If everyone does what they have to, we always play great matches.” The best omen to face Feyenoord. See also Piqué, with Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend: the last video of Shakira's ex

