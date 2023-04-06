Mourinho, Saudi Arabia tries the Special One and wants to take him away to Roma

José Mourinho was tempted by an offer from a thousand and one nights: 120 million euros for two years – 60 plus 60 – arrived from the top management of Saudi Arabia to coach the national team (which won an honorable World Cup in Qatar by surprisingly beating Messi’s Argentina in the opening match) or a club: Al-Nassr – team of Cristiano Ronaldo who at the end of the season will probably lose former Roma player Rudi Garcia – or Al-Ahli, currently leading the second division league. The Corriere dello Sport writes it.

According to these rumors Mourinho would have already confronted the staff, from the faithful Nuno Santos down, finding different opinions on the indecent proposal arrived from Saudi Arabia. From the point of view of the collaborators, a salary with an Arab stamp can be the contract of life. Open debate even if Lo Special One would like to stay at Roma and is awaiting confrontation with Ryan Friedkin before making any decisions. Mourinho in recent months has also said no to the benches of Brazil (which Carlo Ancelotti dreams of) and Portugal, and that of West Ham.

Saudi Arabia: after Ronaldo, shock offer to Messi

Not only Cristiano Ronaldo (taken) and Mourinho (courted). In Saudi Arabia they are thinking big, aiming to host the 2030 World Cup and are trying too Lionel Messi: Al Hilal wants la Pulce and according to Olè, a monstrous proposal has been sent to make the Argentine champion waver: we are talking about 400 million euros a year. La Pulce will leave PSG at the end of the season and has so far seemed oriented towards returning to Barcelona, ​​but the economic team with the Blaugrana club is not easy to find

