As well as being a born winner, the Portuguese coach Jose Mourinhowith extensive experience in renowned clubs in Europe, has been characterized throughout his career by the close relationship with his managerswhere good energy and advice to enhance performance and thus achieve important titles prevail.
That same seems to be doing with the Argentine striker Paul Dybalabrand new reinforcement of the Rome of Italy, since Mou has recently given him a nickname to the “Jewel” and has also had spectacular words regarding the importance that the Institute will have on campus.
“Paolino” has been the nickname that Mourinho gave Dybala, playing with his first name and Italian accent: in addition, the Italian sports newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport published that “Mourinho has understood that Dybala, whom he has affectionately renamed ‘Paolino’, will immediately be the team’s great star”.
“Dybala’s virtuosity and sobriety surprises Mourinho in each training session” points out the same sports newspaper about the crack that arrived at Roma after seven seasons at Juventus, who has already begun to wear the number 21 shirt. Will he be talked about?
