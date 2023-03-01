soccer

“The attitude of the fourth man was unspeakable, he disrespected me. I will evaluate whether to do something from a legal point of view”. To the microphones of Dazn, the Roma coach José Mourinho lashes out at Marco Serra who decided to send off the Giallorossi coach at the start of the second half of the match which he then lost 2-1 with Cremonese, recalling the referee, Marco Piccinini. “I don’t want to say what he said to me, I would have liked it if there had been an audio recording. I don’t want to get into the perspective that he is from Turin and the next match is against Juventus…”. After the match, a video appeared in which Serra’s lip can be seen who, addressing the Portuguese, says: “Everyone is bullshitting you, go home, go home!”.



02:15