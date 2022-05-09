The Roma coach was very angry about the call to the Var of the referee Guida on the penalty episode: “It was just a touch, the referee was close. We want the respect of the Banti of this life who, sitting in their chair, took away from us points “. Tiago Pinto: “Every time there is one …”

Another tough attack by José Mourinho on the referees. That penalty for Fiorentina, not given by the referee Guide but assigned after the Var Banti signaled, did not really go down to the Portuguese coach. On Dazn they ask him if the defeat of the Franks can only be explained by the more tired legs of the Giallorossi. He sighs and says: “We have been waiting for the explanation for many games, we have no explanations … Today there is a double explanation: the first is that after Thursday in the Conference League semifinal we lacked physical and mental energy, but this We already knew this since there is a big difference with those who prepare only one game for the whole week. Then I would also like explanations from Banti from Livorno, who is not far from here … But we never receive them. seen what happened: that is a touch, not a foul, the referee is close and did not give a penalty, it was not from Var and Mr. Banti instead intervened “. See also After a failed adventure in MLS, Rodolfo Pizarro returns to Liga MX

Respect – And again: “If we talk about these three points, I say that Fiorentina were stronger and deserved to win, but I’m not talking about today, I’m talking about Venice, Bologna and many, many, many episodes about not there are explanations. Mr. Banti now where is he? Why did he call a referee as a Guide who was at ten meters and saw that it was not a penalty? These are the explanations that we want and that we do not have. It is true, we have a final that absorbs emotions and energy, it is not easy in a city like Rome to forget, but there is a championship to play and what happens to this team is too much. We have the respect of the fans, we also want the respect of the Banti of this life who sat on the their chair took away so many points “.

Tiago Pinto on the same line – See also Mourinho: "We on the pitch, Lazio at home smoking cigarettes with Sarri ..." The Giallorossi dg Tiago Pinto is also on the same line as Mou. “I don’t like to be here talking but we have an obligation to improve all aspects of our work. This also applies to the rules and the referees. Unfortunately we arrive at the last two days of the championship, with this fight for Europe, without that something is understood. Every week one happens. A player is touched, falls and the penalty is whistled. I don’t want to point the finger at the referee, we all make mistakes. But we arrive at the end of the season tired. Easy to say that the bench of the Rome makes some dramas, without knowing what happens to the others. Easy to say that Rome complains about the referees. I’m sorry to come here to the conference. I don’t like to talk, but after 36 days we still don’t understand rules and protocol. So it’s not possible. I want everyone to take their own responsibilities at the end of the season. I watch all Serie A matches, a league that I like very much. Rome from i the beginning of the year was very unfortunate. We can’t continue to use this adjective, but that’s the way it is. With the institutions we have always had an open attitude towards referees and institutions. But today in a decisive match for Europe after 4 minutes the wrong thing was called. You know me, it’s always better for me to do than to talk and make excuses. It is always better to work on solving problems. However, at this point, I am very tired “. See also Mourinho: "Pari acceptable. In the return you will need more head than emotion"

May 9, 2022 (change May 9, 2022 | 23:55)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Mourinho #furious #Banti #explanations