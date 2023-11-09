José Mourinho is very angry after his Roma’s heavy defeat against Slavia Prague: “Nothing worked. What was missing? Everything. It’s a very well-deserved positive result for them and a very well-deserved negative one for us. The decision not to let people talk the players, excluding Belotti, is mine, no one must speak also because there isn’t much to say other than what I will say. I spoke to the boys in the locker room, what we said to each other remains between us. I just want to be honest with the players of the Slavia who deserved to win. The absences? We played so badly that I don’t want any excuses. A horrible match.”