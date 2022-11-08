Josè Mourinho goes beyond the derby starting from the most discussed player. The one that generated Lazio’s goal. The Roma coach is peremptory: “Volpato from the first minute? The only safe player is Ibanez. So Ibanez plus ten others. Since I’ve been here he has always given everything, he has sometimes played in impossible physical conditions and has always put the face. You lose and win all together, for me it is untouchable “. And so the derby goes to the attic. The gaze is focused on the away match in Reggio Emilia with Sassuolo: “I expect the usual reaction after a defeat and to find the smile again since we have lost it for two days. It is a very difficult match against a very difficult opponent who, in my opinion , he has even more talent than last year. I expect the maximum effort also because we have absences and finding solutions is not always that simple. In fact, I can cry a little since all the coaches do it? We have been playing without our most creative player (Dybala, ed), the one who scored the most goals, the most active and the most mobile. When we lack a player like that, it becomes very difficult for us. ”