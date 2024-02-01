Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The newspaper “Del Mail” revealed that the Portuguese Jose Mourinho, 61 years old, the former coach of Roma, who is currently unemployed after his dismissal from coaching “Wolves” due to poor results, still hopes to return to coaching his former team, Manchester United, from which he was dismissed in 2016. , just two seasons after his arrival.

Mourinho has been free since his dismissal from Roma coaching on January 16.

The newspaper said that the “special man” or “Special One,” as Mourinho likes to call himself, feels an intense longing to return again to the “Red Devils,” as confirmed by a number of people close to him who said that he wants to continue the achievements he achieved with him. This team, as he led it in its first season to win the European League (Europa League), the Charity Shield Cup, and the English League Cup, before adding in its second season the FA Cup, in addition to obtaining second place in the “Premier League”, 19 points behind Manchester City. Winner of the title.

The newspaper added that Mourinho wants to work with the new owners of United, led by Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and therefore his current ambition is to return to coaching the team, in light of the presence of this new leadership, and to erase from the mind the bad manner in which he was dismissed during his first term.

It is noteworthy that although Mourinho, who replaced the Dutch coach Louis van Gaal, the former United coach, had his contract with the “Red Devils” expiring in the summer of 2021, he was dismissed in December 2018, after only two seasons of assuming the job, for reasons related to the results and goals that he could not achieve. Achievement from the point of view of the previous management, in addition to dissatisfaction with the way he dealt with some of the team’s stars.