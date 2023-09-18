Even with 7-0 he doesn’t find a way to remain smiling and calm. Nothing, he can’t. And so, he does not accept the dialogue with the Dazn studio. “Mourinho doesn’t want to wear a headset, so I’ll have to do the interview,” explains the journalist. In short, the usual Mou. And then he talks, and quite a bit. “They all played well, even if it wasn’t a 7-0 match. I’m sorry for Empoli, but these things happen. We played to win calmly, playing a good match even if with ups and downs from the point of view physical point of view. There is still someone who is not in a condition to play 90 minutes at high intensity”, says the Portuguese.

Lukaku’s goal, the first for Roma, always makes the news. “For me it wouldn’t have been a problem if he hadn’t scored. For him it was perfect to score and go out happy, but since he arrived he’s only thought about the team. We still have to learn to play with him and him to play with us, we need time to improve. He is happy to be here, he likes to win and I don’t think Inter have any reason to be angry seeing as they won a derby 5-1. They must be happy for their former coach who needed Lukaku” , Mourinho says jokingly. “Paredes? He also has to improve his intensity and put in minutes, he’s extraordinary with the ball but he has to understand our defensive movements. Now the next objective is to win on Thursday. The current squad? We have to manage our strength, but there are matches in which it will be difficult. We will definitely make some changes”, concludes the Roma coach.