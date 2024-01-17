Mourinho fired: the background revealed

It's cold in Trigoria, the southern area of ​​the capital, on the freezing morning of Tuesday 16 February when a furious Dan Friedkin, together with his son Ryan, had summoned José Mourinho for 8am with a message on WhatsApp that startled Number One, the most famous coach in the world: “Come to my office”. Time for a cappuccino and a croissant at dawn and then at Fulvio Bernardini for the meeting.

The American owner of Roma had landed from the USA on Monday evening, very upset by Roma's latest defeat at San Siro against Milan, after he had lost the derby in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup against Lazio. Ninth in the league, with the Champions League goal rapidly receding, and out of the Italian Cup.

Two heavy defeats, especially the one in the derbywho had determined him to end the relationship with the coach welcomed on 4 May 2021 as the Messiah and Savior of the Fatherland, that is, Roma, devastated by years of improvident management by James Pallotta, another American who they had made believe he could make the “deal of the century” by building Roma's new stadium, a bit like the naive, somewhat stupid villager to whom Totò manages to sell the Trevi Fountain.

José arrived out of breath, sensing what was about to happen and could not help but learn of his dismissal. But, as per character, Number One didn't take it very well and it transpired that in the cold of the Trigoria sports complex cosmic screams could be heard echoing, a real fight in English in which the contenders bounced off each other on the one hand the lack of results and on the other the lack of valid purchases.

At 9.25am the official press release from AS Roma: “We thank José on behalf of all of us at As Roma for the passion and commitment he has shown since his arrival in the Giallorossi. We will always have great memories of managing him, but we believe that, in the best interests of the club, an immediate change is necessary. We wish José and his collaborators the best for the future.”

And to think that in two seasons Mourinho won the new Conference League Cup against the Dutch Feyenoord in Tiranawhich is the only international trophy truly recognized (by FIFA but not UEFA) at all levels after the victory of the Fairs Cup in the 1960s.

The following year he reached the final of the Europa League in Budapest but Sevilla prevented them from winning on penalties and it was the beginning of the end for the Portuguese coach.

The Americans were tired of waiting and thought that the same Pallotta story could be repeated, despite the good initial results, and preferred to end the relationship. Perhaps if Roma had won against the Andalusians Mourinho would still be firmly in his place. The penalty lottery, as it is called, however, decided differently and in football, a metaphor for life, it is often a question of centimeters.

Roma fans enraged by yet another disappointment. The Friedkin management is under attack

Yesterday in Trigoria the fearless fans shouted slogans against Friedkin and who braved the cold witnessed Mourinho leaving Trigoria in tears while a gassed man entered Daniele De Rossi driving a huge car.

Rome, is Antonio Conte coming?

However, his contract is until June because the Friedkins want a name worthy of Roma and there is already talk of Antonio Conte who however – as he has done in the past – prevaricates by not trusting the deceptions and softness of the Ponentino, a wind that has ruined several greats, starting with the world number one, José Mourinho.

