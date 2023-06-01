Jose Mourinho He maintained the suspense about his continuity as a technician of the Rome next season after losing on penalties the final of the europa league in front of Seville, incidentally criticizing the work of the English referee Anthony Taylor.

“I think that the answer to this question is not important at this moment. I have always said that the team is the important thing and I keep saying it. I will answer it,” he declared.

Mourinho at a press conference when asked about his future given the rumors about the supposed interest of other European teams.

The Portuguese did hint that he is not entirely comfortable with the Roman entity: “I’m a bit tired of being a coach, of having to be the club’s spokesperson, of being something else… The time has come to speak with the property”.

Mourinho, who congratulated Sevilla for their title in a match “very tough, very competitive and tense”, He highlighted that the Spanish team “has more talent and solutions”, but he also regretted the referee’s performance.

“Having arbitration like this in a European final is very hard (…) There were not one, not two, not three decisions” unfavorable for him to his team and cited as an example the yellow card that Spinazzola saw for a fall in the rival area, but he did not show it to Ocampos for a similar action, nor did he send off Lamela for various fouls. And I’m just talking about the little decisions,” he estimated.

But he did not stay with the statements. The Portuguese DT went to the parking lot and looked for the shortlist of referees.

Mourinho approached the truck that the referee was carrying, rebuked him and continued to protest.