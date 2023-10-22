A league

In injury time of Roma-Monza, José Mourinho was sent off for having made fun of the Monza staff with phrases and gestures, with whom he had also entered into controversy last season. The visitors complained about wasting time after El Shaarawy’s Roma goal. As the pictures show Dazn, the Portuguese coach turned to his opponents saying: “Speak, speak. Cry, cry.” The red card will prevent him from being on the bench next tomorrow at San Siro, in the home match of his former team, Inter.



00:43