It is an exhausted but happy Josè Mourinho who comments on his Roma’s new venture in Europe. Feyenoord must bow, like a year ago, to the Giallorossi law. The Portuguese coach: “Perhaps someone has a different opinion, but in my opinion the team played very well. It was a difficult game to play and manage and the doubts about Dybala, play, don’t play, didn’t help. The boys with courage and intelligence they had a great game. They had an excellent team but we were superior”. Then on the Argentine playmaker who caught extra time with a goal in the 89th minute. “After his last year at Juve, Paulo was looking for lost joy and he found it again. He found an audience that loves him and space on the pitch. Today he was free to go out, I let him try and in the end he also did extra time. And it finished well. With the analysts we managed the match well, Wijnaldum’s substitution created many problems for me. When I put Dybala on I had to do the others simultaneously because the third window was always for him in case of injury It’s them who play and run, I’m very happy for the boys”.