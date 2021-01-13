Is Tottenham a team to win the Premier League? And, most importantly, is your success or failure to be judged by it? José Mourinho is consumed by doubts. Victory is in his genes, but, just as he must adapt his system to the players he has, you may also have to contract your expectations. Today, against Fulham, in a game delayed by a coronavirus outbreak among their West London neighbors, the spurs have gone from being able to stay third to a point for Liverpool… to fall to sixth position.

Not even the fantastic connection that was seen between Reguilón, who is leaving to earn the forgiveness of his coach, and Kane, which is simply Kane, it was enough. A fantastic center of Spanish and a no less good header from English seemed to be on track an encounter that seemed to be in their pocket.

However, when it most seemed that they were going to kill the game, after a play in which Son sent a ball to the left post of Areola, Lookman put a cross that Cavaleiro sent to the back of the net. Neither Reguilón, who scored in 89, although offside, was able to put his own ahead again. The jug of cold water for Mou’s, who had barely won one of their last five Premier matches, It was tremendous, and now it’s time for reflection to consider where Tottenham wants to go … and how far it can go.