Mourinho denounces feeling ‘betrayed’ by one of his players

the portuguese Jose Mourinhocoach of Roma, assured this Wednesday after his team’s draw against Sassuolo (1-1) that he felt “betrayed” by one of his players, whose identity he did not reveal but to whom he told to find a team in the next winter transfer market.

‘I feel betrayed…’

“I feel betrayed by one of my playersI told him to find a team in January, but I don’t think so…”, the Setubalian coach said at a press conference.

“The team wanted to win, but I’m sorry that our effort was betrayed by a player with an unprofessional attitude. I didn’t talk about Ibáñez like that after the Lazio game, his attitude had been the best. One can make mistakes, it can happen I’m sorry for someone’s unprofessional attitude,” he added.

“I’m not going to say who it isI already said it in the locker room. I only spoke to two. One is Abraham and the other is between them and me. I asked Tammy (Abraham) why this attitude today and not always. Today he has had an extraordinary attitude, he has caught all the balls and when he has lost them he has done everything possible to recover them. I don’t understand why today yes and other times no”, he explained.

*With EFE

