Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, Tottenham Hotspur’s coach, expressed his deep regret over the naive individual mistakes made by his team’s defenders during their match against Newcastle in the 30th round of the English League, which ended in a 2-2 draw, after the “Spurs” were leading two goals for one goal until the minute. 85 of the match.

Mourinho admitted in radio statements that the defenders had suffered from tremors and instability, and the lack of focus made them commit these mistakes at the last turn of the match.

The coach expressed his disappointment at the inability of his team to maintain its progress, indicating that it was in the utmost frustration, and said: We should have won this match, we came here to win, and we were not far from him, but at the same time we suffered from the fluctuation in the level of defense and lack of His stability, which encouraged the opposing team to seek a tie, which was achieved for them, due to our defensive mistakes.