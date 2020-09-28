Jose Mourinho, Tottenham coach, criticized the fact that he had to play every other day in the run-up to the Carabao Cup match against Chelsea. It all came from a question in which he was asked if Kane would play this Tuesday against the ‘blues’ or will rest thinking about Thursday’s game in the Europa League: “What would you do in my place? I would like to fight for the Carabao Cup, but I don’t think I can. We have a game on Thursday that does not give us as much money as the Champions League, but being qualifying for the group stage of the Europa League it gives us a certain amount that for a club like us is very important. “

Mourinho also complained that Chelsea played on Saturday and not Sunday like them. “Are you kidding or serious? Chelsea played on Saturday, has Sunday and Monday to rest, plays on Tuesday and then comes back to play at the weekend. With his fantastic team, if the coach decides not to rotate he can play perfectly with the players he wants. We had the game on Thursday although it was suspended, we played on Sunday, now we play on Tuesday, we play on Thursday and we play on Sunday – against Manchester United – again ”.

In the Carabao Cup match against Chelsea, the one who could make his debut is Sergio Reguilón after having been on the bench against Newcastle. “Apart from Son, all are fit. But you can imagine that with a game on Thursday that decides something very important for us, the EFL made the lineup decision for us … “.