Mourinho coach of Brazil? The words of Carlos Alberto

Jose Mourinho it will be the new one coach of Brazil after the farewell of Tite? Rumors about the Roma coach have been circulating for some time (especially after the other big player approached the Select, Charles Ancelottipushed them away from himself) and now Carlos Albertoformer green and gold midfielder (who with the Special One worked at the time of Porto) feeds them with declarations that make noise. Let’s see what he said about Mourinho coach of Brazil.

Mourinho coach of Brazil? Carlos Alberto: He asked me to be his assistant

“I shouldn’t say it but I’ll give you an information: maybe Mourinho will be the next coach of Brazil“, the words of Carlos Alberto at the Mundo GV ​​podcast. The former Seleçao and Porto midfielder added an important detail: “I can’t say where this information comes from but he has asked me to assist him.” We are not in an agreement between Mou and Brazil, but Carlos Alberto has warmed up the track. There would only be an illustrious competitor in the race of the national team, 5 times world champion and recovering from the disappointment in Qatar (where it was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Croatia): “If a foreign coach replaces Tite, it will be Mourinho or Guardiola. Mou is not at all an arrogant leader even though people from the outside see him that way. (When we were at Porto, ed) he paid close attention to the needs of the players, once a week he gathered our wives and our mothers because he wanted to understand how the family was doing, if there were problems at home. He cared about everything.”

Mourinho-Roma, marriage until 2024

Jose Mourinho has a contract with Rome expiring on 30 June 2024, the yellow and red club would like to extend the agreement but any discussion will be addressed at the end of the season. In recent weeks, the Special One had also been compared to the national team of Portugal. Now these rumors about Brazil who dreams of a relaunch and the 2026 World Cup after an abstinence that has lasted since 2002 in Korea and Japan.

