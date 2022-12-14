On the eve of the departure for the training camp in the Algarve, the coach takes stock: “We will play friendlies with more ready teams and we will increase the intensity: the goal is the match against Bologna”

José Mourinho speaks again on the eve of his departure for Portugal. In fact, tomorrow Special One and its players will fly to the Algarve, for a week in which Roma will begin to warm up their engines by taking the field against Cadiz, Casa Pia and the Dutch side of RKC Waalwijkgiove. Three tests against opponents more advanced in preparation than the Giallorossi: “The goal is to play but it’s not easy to choose the ideal opponents to do it – explains Mou -, the criterion was to choose teams with a higher level than ours. Cadiz is not he has never stopped, he has always trained and he has always played. He has faced Manchester United and Wolverhampton. You can see in the games they have played that there is the intensity of those who have never stopped. The Portuguese team is fifth in the table and up until two days ago they were in a competition. In Portugal, for the World Cup, the league stopped but not the Cup and Casa Pia played in the group stage and they played against 4 teams. They too have an advantage over us. The last team, the Dutch one, will start the league before us. That was the criterion. I’ll try to give the players no more than 45 or 60 minutes. Unfortunately we don’t have 22 players, someone will have to play more but that’s the concept or. Playing and training well to recover intensity is more important than the result.” See also Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Suárez, Pogba, Mourinho, Diego Carlos and more

Little dig — The Portuguese coach said he was satisfied with the form in which his players found, who returned to Trigoria last Monday after a 13-day holiday: “I’m very happy. I found people who wanted to work, who arrived here with motivation and concentration. Very very well. It’s never easy to go back and train immediately as we want (Mourinho and his staff, ed), following our philosophy which provides for very high intensity and levels of concentration. I’m very happy with the response over these three days”. Mou, always attentive and able to use words, may not have missed the opportunity to take a dig at Karsdorp (who had deserted the tour in Japan due to a “psychological discomfort”): “The feeling is that the players have come back prepared psychologically to train well”.

Almost full — Three of the four World Cup veterans will also join the group that trained under Fulvio Bernardini in the last three days: “At the World Cup we knew we only had four players and we knew that in this period someone would already be back like Rui Patricio, Vina and Zalewski who will be in Portugal. Only Dybala will be out.” In the Algarve there will also be players struggling with their respective injuries: “The injured players who are not in condition to train to play at the start of the championship against Bologna will also leave. We have to work very hard and use the games not to win but to train well. After a small break – on December 23rd, 24th and 25th – from the 26th we will train until January 4th when we will play for points. Those must be the goal”. A program defined down to the smallest detail together with his staff even before the break: “No one, even those with more experience, has experienced a break like this. It was the first time. We tried to interpret the break in a more professional way with the club possible and define a plan that can allow the players to make a good return to the league”. See also Dybala: Ultrasound confirms quadriceps injury. World at risk

