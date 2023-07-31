If on December 24 it is the children who anxiously await midnight to unwrap their Christmas presents, for many Roman fans the most awaited chime will come tonight. In less than 24 hours, in fact, the release clause on Paulo Dybala’s contract will lose effect, at least for the current transfer market session. The agreement signed last year between the Argentine and Roma provides for the player the possibility of changing teams in the event that another club – after reaching an agreement with Joya – is willing to put the amount on the plate agreed a year ago by Tiago Pinto and the prosecutor Jorge Antun (20 million for Italy and 12 for abroad). A clause that has become indispensable to convince the current number 21 to accept the transfer to the capital. However, to protect himself from nasty surprises just a few days before the start of the season, the Giallorossi general manager has limited the validity of this constraint to the months of June and July during the summer session. This means that from midnight today the risk of seeing a top European club willing to sign Paulo will be just a memory. Positive news for the management of Trigoria and for José Mourinho, who, waiting for reinforcements for the midfield and the attack, can at least take comfort in Dybala’s safety.

contract postponed

—

From tomorrow, therefore, Roma will have the certainty of facing the third season of the Mou era with Dybala at the center of the project. However, to cancel the effect of the clause in the future as well, it will be necessary to review the conditions of the agreement with Joya by signing a new contract. A very clear situation at the top of Fulvio Bernardini, but which for now does not represent the absolute priority of the club. Until the end of the market, the most urgent question to resolve remains that of finding a centre-forward capable of replacing Abraham (a “20-goal striker”, as indicated by Mourinho on the blackboard in the Giallorossi dressing room), as well as a new reinforcement in midfield. In addition, the gm of the sports area still has to complete the work of thinning out the redundancies (only Villar is missing) and perhaps place an important element in the Special One squad which would serve to cash in on precious resources precisely to speed up incoming operations . Once the mission has been completed, concrete work on the Dybala issue will begin in Trigoria. Although contacts between Roma and Paulo’s entourage continue to be constant, the renewal issue will only be addressed after the market is closed. Merit of the player who has never hidden that he has found an ideal environment in the Capital and for this reason has never forced his hand by taking advantage of the clause. This does not mean that in September the negotiation to reach a new agreement will become one of the hottest topics. To get to the white smoke, the Friedkins will have to give Dybala a slight increase in salary compared to the 6 million currently received by the player (a figure accrued thanks to the bonuses taken last season). Both sides are living the situation with serenity, aware of how much a new contract would benefit the club and the player. Now we just have to wait for September and the long-awaited appointment between Pinto and Paulo’s entourage.