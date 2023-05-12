After the victory over Bayer: “Edo is a boy with great education, I just made him grow. Dybala and Wijnaldum? It’s hard to manage them, let’s hope they can give us a few more minutes when they return”

The first act he brought home thanks to the sacrifice of his boys and the push of a burning stadium. In a week, however, he hopes to compete for access to the final with Paulo Dybala and Georginio Wijnaldum almost completely recovered. It’s a serene José Mourinho – but also tried by the tension of the match – the one who presents himself in front of the microphones after beating Bayer Leverkusen in the first semi-final of the Europa League. And the compliments are all for the protagonists of yet another magical night at the Olimpico: “We managed to win the first half. It wasn’t an easy match. It’s all thanks to the boys, they have mentality, desire and empathy, which is a word I repeat a lot. They have shown a sense of responsibility, they want to do everything to make the fans happy.” See also The possible starting lineup of Al Nassr to face Al Fateh in the Saudi Professional League

Fans who, after almost two years in the capital, have conquered a special place in the heart of Special One: “Today we made the journey from Trigoria to the stadium with the people who accompanied and supported us on the street. The emotions they show us manage to move something even in the soul of someone who has a lot of experience like me”.

ox “sick dog” — Honorable mention for Edoardo Bove, the hero of the evening who scored the winning goal: “Yes, he’s a sick dog, maybe I made a mistake with the expression (laughs, ed.). He works hard and grows, he is in trust. Last year it happened to Zalewski to play in the quarterfinals and in the semifinals. Bove is a very talented boy as a player and as a person. If he came upon him like this it is thanks to his family. He is a very educated boy, with academic training. He is an exemplary professional, he looks like a 30 year old player not so young. Last year he played 5 minutes, this year 20, then 30, then he became a starter. He has grown emotionally. I did my job, I helped him grow. I don’t know his family personally, but surely his will be of a high standard for having raised him like this ”. See also Aldair Quintana failed again with Nacional: the memes did not forgive him

hope injuries rome — Mourinho, on the other hand, does not comment on the conditions of Dybala and Wijnaldum – who entered during the second half – who in a week’s time in Leverkusen are aiming for a starting shirt: “If nothing serious happens we hope to let them play for more time on Thursday. We’re in trouble between the guys who always play and those who don’t take the field because they’re injured, but who always train to come back as quickly as possible.” El Shaarawy is also among them: “He’s on the borderline between being there and not being there. We’ll see in the next few days.” Instead, there was no comment on the failure to refer referee Marco Serra: “For me, Serra’s future doesn’t tell me anything. If he stops being a referee or he becomes a top, it doesn’t matter to me. The situation with Serra ended there”.

