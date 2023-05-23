Josè Mourinho is looking at a draw at the Olimpico, but that’s not all. The new penalty inflicted on Juve holds sway and the Portuguese coach doesn’t beat around the bush: “Knowing this with two games to play is a joke. For us, for everyone, even for Juve: it wasn’t easy for them, points won inside the field who were then removed two days from the end. If they had told me before Monza or the match against Bologna, the approach would have been different. With what we had we decided to put everything into the cup and it was done now instead… I’m sorry for everyone, even for Max Allegri, for professional colleagues like me who have had to deal with this situation. It has involved everyone. I think it has compromised the regularity of the championship”.