José Mourinho praised Gareth Bale saying that he is “happier than ever” and that he deserves full confidence,fter a good weekday performance in the Europa League against Wolfsberger. Mou held out his hand to players like Bale or Dele Alli, who had had little participation, in his attempt to reverse the trend for which he is ninth in the Premier.

“Gareth looks happier than ever, confident,” the Portuguese coach told reporters. “In training you can see that he has regained his confidence, by the way he attacks. You could also see it in his goal on Wednesday. It was a confidence shot. A player who has fear or negative feelings would never have made that kind of shot. Hitting the ball that way I think it means a lot. It means getting rid of the brain muscle. For that you have to be in good condition. He is in the best condition since he arrived, “he added.

In addition, he believes that he still has time to be an important player at Tottenham: “We trust him. We trust his experience and his analysis. And everything that happens with him is done with a great participation of all. Because everyone wants the best for him, because after all, the best for him is the best for Tottenham. “