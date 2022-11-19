José Mourinho adds another accolade to his wall. The Special One was awarded for his career during the Thinking Football Summit 2022 which took place today at the Super Bock Arena in Porto. Two other legends of Portuguese football took to the stage together with the Roma coach: the super agent Jorge Mendes and the former player Paulo Futre. The event – the last major appointment before the start of the World Cup – was also attended by the Giallorossi general manager Tiago Pinto, as a speaker. Both Mou and the gm will return to the capital tomorrow: in fact, training is scheduled to resume in Trigoria in the early afternoon, while on Tuesday morning the team will leave for the tour in Japan.

THE WORDS OF PINTO

Considering the location, it was impossible for Pinto not to comment on the rumors that Roma are close to signing Cristiano Ronaldo. A path that has never really been feasible for the Giallorossi: “One of the things that annoys me a bit in Italy is that we always talk about the transfer market. We talk every day. In Portugal we are better off because we only talk when the transfer market opens , but the truth is that Cristiano has never been a possibility. These rumors have never had any basis, but in Italy we talk about three different players every day, it is perhaps normal to approach each other because we are Portuguese (he and Mourinho, ed) and he is Portuguese, but this, I repeat, has never had any basis”. On the other hand, the issue of Financial Fair Play, which closely concerns the Friedkins’ club, is far from imaginative: “When the club was bought it was in a difficult situation, because we were part of a group of teams that followed the rules of the financial fair play. We had to carry out a complete review of the squad, we had to significantly reduce the wage bill and at the same time improve the quality of the squad.”