«The referee worries me, we have had him as fourth official three times and the feeling is that he doesn’t have it

the emotional stability for a race of this level. It’s not just Sassuolo-Roma, we are 3 points away from the Champions League zone. The referee’s profile doesn’t leave me at peace. not even the VAR, he is a referee with whom we always have bad luck.” José Mourinho said this on the eve of the match against Sassuolo,

speaking of the appointment of the referee Matteo Marcenaro, a 31-year-old from Genoa, and of Di Bello at VAR.

Marcenaro started refereeing in 2007 at the age of fifteen. After a few years in the minor leagues, he made his debut in 2014 at national level in Serie D. On 30 November 2021 he made his Serie A debut in Verona-Cagliari 0-0. Since 2023/24 he has been an international referee.