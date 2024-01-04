Mourinho attacks live on TV: “Is Massimo Mauro there?”
José Mourinho against Massimo Mauro. The Roma coach tackles the former Juventus and Napoli footballer, now a television commentator on Mediaset. After the Giallorossi victory against Cremonese (2-1 which qualifies for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup: it will be a derby with Lazio), the Special One spoke live on Canale 5: “There's no Massimo Mauro in the studio? It's a shame… We need respect for our difficulties. What would I have wanted to tell him? For a former footballer, not respecting people who eat from the same plate where he ate, which would be us, is a bad thing. There are commentators and commentators. When I look at a commentator who has been a coach or a player, I always think he understands who eats from the same plate where he also ate.”
Rome, that's why Mourinho is angry with Massimo Mauro
Mourinho had not digested the comment on Pressing on TV after Roma-Napoli 2-0 last December 23, when Massimo Mauro said: “Fair result, it was a very difficult match for the referee because the players behaved questionably to say the least. The attackers made the difference: Kvara and Osimhen did badly, Lukaku and Belotti did well, which I liked. At least there “It was a bit of competitive spirit. Last year's Napoli would not have had any difficulty against this Roma. If provoking the opponents is a strategy, in my opinion it is unsportsmanlike. In fact Mourinho took it out on Kvara because he accentuated the falls, but first he should tell his players. Zalewski was on the ground for a minute and it looked like he had to go to hospital, with all the cameras that are there today the players should stop because they make a bad impression. In this case I understand that the “The referee, clearly conditioned and put in difficulty, could make a mistake and lose his head. Osimhen's second yellow card wasn't there, in fact it wasn't really a foul, in England they start laughing.”
