Mourinho-Roma, the controversy continues

Little time seems to have passed since Mourinho's dismissal just a week ago but in reality the sensationalism of the event has a distorting effect and it seems that a hundred years have passed since the last defeat against Milan and the victory over Verona of the new coach, Daniele De Rossi. Meanwhile, the controversies in the capital have not subsided at all, indeed they increase in intensity and give rise to the hypothesis that this time the Friedkins have done it really big. The other day Via del Corso, near the Parliament, remained blocked not due to a new stupidity of the Last Generation but because unexpectedly the former coach was there with a hat and scarf and once they had identified the fans, but also simple tourists, they made the line up to get an autograph. You have to understand them. For better or worse, in two years Mourinho had won a European title and reached the final. Unexpected results as soon as he arrived in a footballing city hungry for results.

Rome, Mourinho eliminated from the players?

Then the sudden dismissal after the defeats against Lazio in the Italian Cup derby and against Milan in the championship. But the hypotheses that are circulating are not only linked to the results. It seems that the emperor was killed in the dressing room, by his praetorians, as in the best traditions. For example, Corriere dello Sport names some names. Smalling he had already argued with Mourinho at the beginning of October, so much so that a few days before his dismissal the coach had confessed: “Smalling ruined my season”. The Portuguese accused the former Manchester Utd defender of taking too long with the injury.

And then it is known that the relations between Mourinho and the team captain, Pellegrini, were not good, even if in this case the injury actually occurred. There had also been tensions with Kardsorp after the lost derby and if you put a humiliated Spinazzola in front of everyone after the performance in Bologna there is some suspicion that the hypothesis of the conspiracy in the locker room is true. Mourinho's stay in Rome is also strange. He remained as if he was waiting for something. What?

Mourinho at Napoli?

The rumors of these hours are chasing each other and it's about Napoli. La Gazzetta dello Sport is very explicit: “The bomb comes directly from England, and more precisely from the pages of the Times: José Mourinho would have identified Napoli as a potential next stage in his career and for this reason he would have asked his agent Jorge Mendes to organize , between this and next week, a meeting with the number one of the Italian club, Aurelio De Laurentiis”.

Hypothesis, moreover, strengthened by the fact that De Laurentiis and Mendes are friends. The media buzz is rising in these hours. The local Neapolitan radio stations specializing in football talk about nothing else and even the Roman ones say it is possible if not probable. Since the Napoli president has his FilmAuro studios in the historic center of the capital, the meeting is even simpler and perhaps it is already taking place in these hours and would explain, among other things, why Mourinho is still in Rome.

