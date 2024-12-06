The Portuguese José Mourinho has not bitten his tongue and has responded to Pep Guardiola, who He boasted that he had won six Premier Leagues and the Portuguese only three. Given this comparison, the current Fenerbahçe coach has made it clear that all his triumphs are legal.

“He won six Premier Leagues and I three, but I did it fairly. When I lose, I want to congratulate my rival because he was better than me. What I don’t want is to have to be aware of 115 complaints for skipping the Financial Fair Play,” said the Portuguese.

These statements by Mourinho come after the press and fans compare both coaches after Guardiola’s gesture for his six Premier League titles.

In fact, the Catalan coach did not like that comparison at all and he responded with the words that made Mourinho react: “In the end we are similar, but He won three and I won six. But it’s the same, we are together in those situations.”