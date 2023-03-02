The Portuguese coach’s palmares is unquestionable, as is his ability to divert attention from flops. In Rome he created a nice atmosphere, but …

This season, Cremonese has won three out of twenty-eight games in ninety minutes: on 8 August they beat Ternana in the thirty-second finals of the Italian Cup, and then defeated Roma twice (the other two rounds of the Cup were overcome one in extra time, with Modena, and one on penalties, with Napoli). It was precisely against the Giallorossi that Ballardini’s team scored their first success in the league on Tuesday: it was matchday number 24, they had never hit the target previously. For Mourinho, in short, the blow is heavy. Very heavy. And yet – have you noticed? – once again we talk almost exclusively about something else and little, very little about the match. What’s more interesting than a good argument between the Special One and the fourth official? See also Kulusevski, Paratici's Tottenham returns to the attack. Milan hypothesis rejected

The guilty ones — Mourinho is a great coach, his palmares tells it. In Rome he has also become a master of – let’s say – misdirections (but perhaps he has always been). Collapse 6-1 against Bodo Glimt, one of the most sensational defeats in the club’s history? Those responsible are four or five guys that he himself has fielded: all at home, he doesn’t want to see them anymore. Struggling to go to the Champions League? Blame the lack of workforce consistency, after all where do you want to go if you only have Dybala and Matic, Pellegrini and Abraham, Cristante and Smalling, now also Spinazzola and Wijnaldum? And if he misses big games, it’s often because of the referee. There is always an author of the crime, and always different from him. After all, this too is an art: confusing ideas, shuffling the cards, exiting every situation as a victim (of the players, of the club, of the referees) and never as a culprit. See also F1 | Haas VF-22 runs in Barcelona: the fake one was more beautiful

The prosecutor’s office — Speaking of referees and the like. The federal prosecutor has opened an investigation to understand what happened between Mourinho and the fourth official on the sidelines of Cremonese-Roma. Right. It will serve to clarify, or at least try to, regarding the sentences that Serra addressed to the coach. And the other way around too, of course. Following that scene, the Portuguese was expelled and took his place in the stands, but he didn’t suffer from loneliness: he found his deputy Foti waiting for him, disqualified for a month after Roma-Cremonese in the Italian Cup. He will be able to return to the bench at the next match: a not exactly edifying relay race with his boss.

The merits — Mourinho also brought beautiful things to Rome, God forbid. For example, he won the Conference, taking advantage of the qualities of the players that he questioned for months. But above all, the atmosphere that he created, or that he helped to create (there are also great merits on the part of the Friedkins), around his group is extraordinary. To the point that, when the Giallorossi play, the Olimpico is always full. However, José should also do something else, for example give the team an identity and a better game. And enhance, rather than belittle, the value of players for whom his employers have spent and are spending a lot of money. If Mou could also take responsibility for some serious defeats, it wouldn’t be bad. But perhaps this is impossible: why should a victim become guilty? See also Inter-Roma, the choice of the Milanese Sozza and the referee vetoes to be overcome

March 2, 2023 (change March 2, 2023 | 07:32)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Mourinho #art #misdirection #fault