Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

The spark of the eternal competition in the derby of Rome, between the capital teams of Rome and Lazio, began early with the start of the new season of the Italian League, although the derby confrontation will take place next November, after the coaches of the two teams, Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Sarri, exchanged talks in press conferences.

The Portuguese coach, Jose Mourinho, considered that his neighbor in the city, Lazio, spent money during the summer, spending 39 million euros on new players, while the “wolves” relied on limited deals without large spending, and that his team was not a candidate to win the “Calcio” title.

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri responded to the “Special One”, explaining that his team did not spend the money, but invested in young players, and that Rome spent the money, and that occupying the “Wolves” second place would be a disappointment for them, in a veiled message to put pressure on them.

This is not the first time that the two coaches exchange this kind of verbal exchange, as Sarri recently considered that he made his way more difficult, after starting his training career from the amateur categories and achieved successes according to the abilities of his players, while Mourinho began his career with Barcelona and invested in the quality of players during his career.

And the derby clash in the second leg of last season was preceded by Mourinho’s objection to his opponent getting a more rest period, and he said at the time: While we play with the same players on Thursday and Sunday, Lazio players will spend the night smoking cigarettes with Sarri, referring to the heavy smoking of the Italian coach.

Sarri replied sarcastically at the time, and said: “Mourinho’s joke about the cigarette? I quit smoking for several days!”

When Roma announced the signing of Mourinho last summer, the fans celebrated by drawing him on a mural showing him on a motorcycle, and when Lazio announced Sarri’s appointment, the team’s fans drew the coach’s face as he puffed his cigarette and covered the features of the “wolves” coach.