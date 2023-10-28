Victories but also empathy and sincerity have linked Mourinho to the Nerazzurri. What Lukaku couldn’t do

Andrea Elefante

A home is almost never forever, but there is a way to leave it. For this reason, when José Mourinho returned to San Siro with Roma, the Inter fans wrote “Welcome home, José”. This is why for Romelu Lukaku returning to that stadium, wearing the same Giallorossi, will only be, and forever, a noise: not from enemies, but from whistles (no more whistles) which will definitively mark the end of what had seemed like a real heart game. While the hearts of Inter fans continue to beat for Mourinho with nostalgia that foresees no regrets. Even though he recently uttered a sarcastic phrase, apparently sounding like a slap: “I didn’t know that Lukaku had played such an important role in Inter’s history“. Indeed, precisely because he said it: words in which to recognize him as the Nerazzurri fans knew him, the patron saint of his people and his team – and today Lukaku is, and plays in his team – always and in any case , regardless. Consistent at the cost of being misunderstood.

Gestures and words — This was the first secret of total identification between a people and their leader, because this was Inter's Mourinho: fan and leader, therefore leader of the fans, ideally sitting on a balustrade of the Curva Nord, holding a megaphone to shout the words that any believer had thought for a long time and always wanted to say: he needed someone to do it for him. And no one had ever done it, he would have been able to do it, with the same brazen dialectic, bordering on the arrogant. For convenience, it is thought that the love between Mou and the Inter fans blossomed on the first day, with the famous "But I'm not an idiot". Hurry: he's not an idiot, but neither are the Nerazzurri fans, who aren't so easy to win over. That day the future lovers simply began to like each other, because empathy like the one that would have been is not built with a good joke. It is fueled day after day: with results, of course, because if the Special had not led Inter to win what it won in those two years, today we would be here telling another story. But also with gestures and words, and Mourinho got almost all of them right: first by removing from the surface of Nerazzurri pride and desires the dust that had settled in the past, and not even the many trophies on the showcase had removed it. And then going deeper.

Escalation — What he said to the players, he also said to the fans. The importance of going beyond oneself, of seizing the moment because it could be the last chance to win something important in one's career. But also to have a lightning rod like this, with eyes always and in any case focused on him and the attack as the best defense, because Inter had to be defended. That is: how to make yourself loved by creating hatred, at least a conflict. The embodiment of Inter's Bauscism, a certain sense of superiority to be claimed by showing oneself alone, and unique, against everyone. He and Inter are always "a mi lado", by my side. Here it is, the post "I'm not an idiot" escalation. Here they are the "zero titles", in two words the wicked grin of shifting the pressure of results onto others. Here it is "intellectual prostitution", because for years the Inter fan had only seen favors for others and could not tolerate maneuvers that would suggest that the wind had suddenly changed. Here are the handcuffs: in the mere intertwining of the wrists the symbol of that same struggle. Here is also Barça's obsession with going to play the Champions League in Madrid also in the name of Catalan feelings, as opposed to the much less political Inter sentiment, that of the dream.

Symbiosis in happiness — In this challenge to the whole world outside (Inter), once unequal and instead increasingly exciting, the symbiosis of happiness between Mourinho and Inter has been nourished. "I am happy if I give happiness to others", is one of his mantras. "No other club gave me the happiness that Inter gave me", was his posthumous pledge of love. So happy that he didn't return to Milan with the team after the Champions League victory, because his head, not his heart, Real had already told him and by returning perhaps he would no longer be able to divert his career towards Madrid. In reality, Mou had never deceived anyone: for some time he had made it clear to those who wanted to understand that he had chosen farewell. Then he also explained it: the farewell, and also that missed greeting that had hurt those who had waited for him all night in their home. Everything Lukaku hasn't been able to do (yet).