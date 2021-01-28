Jose Mourinho spoke about his relationship with Jürgen Klopp, before Tottenham-Liverpool that will take place tonight in London. The Portuguese was questioned about his relationship with the coach of the reds, and could not be more sincere.

“I am not his friend because I never spent time with him. Nuno Espírito Santo was my player, Brendan Rodgers worked for the same club as me for a few years … When we have something in common or we know someone well, we can say that we like that person, that we are friends or not. In Jürgen’s case, it’s just the five minutes before and after the game. He is a colleague I respect, I have no problems with him and I am not sure that he has them with meNot at all, “Mou said.

Although the Portuguese took little time to launch a dart again regarding the behavior of the German in the band and how some are penalized and not others: “When I was misbehaving, I paid the price. One price was watching the games on television from the dressing room and another was high fines. For some, the same does not happen. The calmer I am, the better I can read a paritdo. I felt like I had to change my behavior. I can’t speak for others“, he sentenced.