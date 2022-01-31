Josè Mourinho he recently celebrated his 59th birthday. During the national team break he went to London to find his family. In these days of celebration she received a gift from the UEFA, a silver ball from the Champions League. The Portuguese coach thanked and posted the photo on Instagram: “Nice surprise after a special weekend in London. Thanks to UEFA and the president for the birthday present. Now time to work and prepare for the next game. Go Rome”. In fact, today there was the resumption of training in view of the match with Genoa on Saturday at the Olympic stadium.