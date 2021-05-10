Ennio Flaiano, journalist, writer and legendary screenwriter for Federico Fellini, once imagined the arrival of a Martian in Rome. The alien was landing in the middle of the Villa Borghese gardens, causing amazement and tremendous fascination. Everyone wanted to see him, be photographed with him, exchange opinions. The president, the Pope, received him in the Vatican. After the initial euphoria, the Romans, accustomed to being bored with the most extraordinary, began to ignore him and make fun of him in Romanesco. Until he ended up heading back to catch the ship and take off. Rome is ruthless, it doesn’t give second chances. One goes at breakneck speed from being a genius to a simple coglione. Especially on a pitch. For very special that is created. The last object of this sociological test tube of success will be, neither more nor less, than José Mourinho.

Roma have just signed the Portuguese coach. An unpredictable bomb that nobody saw coming. It is the same coach who in 2010 referred to his new team with the famous words of “Zero tituli” to despise the praised game then displayed by the Luciano Spalletti formation. But fate is capricious. Eleven years later and exactly the same titles as then, he will lead a formation that celebrates the melancholy of two decades since his last scudetto.

The city breathes enthusiasm. La Gazzetta dello Sport He greeted him this week with a five-column “Ave Mou”. And on the street and in the bars, even those who always criticized him when he was Inter coach, believe that he can be a good signing. Why? Nobody is clear about it, because most agree that he is not a good coach. Paolo Di Canio – that Lazio player who raised his arm with the Roman salute – was leaked a voice note from a WhatsApp conversation with a Romanist friend this week. “You have caught the worst there is right now, poor thing. It is finished. Third layoff in four years, he has been thrown out from everywhere… ”. So far, actually, almost all information. And also a worrying fact: in Lazio, the main enemy of Roma, there is no concern. Nor at Inter, where the fans believe that he has already given his best and that he will only publicize his old hat trick. The interesting thing, should not be confused, is the experiment.

Rome is at the antipodes of Mourinho’s way of being and living. It is, probably, the team that has trained the furthest from his theatrical personality. The winning mentality of giallorossi it became extinct 20 years ago. And they have a hobby with a personality still unknown to Mou: irrational, absurd, passionate, used to defeat, and at the same time so faithful. Just the opposite of the image that the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Porto coach has cultivated of himself over the years.

The way of communicating his signing, a silent bomb that no one imagined despite the fact that Roma has several radios, newspapers and sports gatherings, has also been the antithesis of how these news arrive on the banks of the Tiber. However, it has activated a somewhat taciturn environment that no longer dares to even dream that the great players of Europe want to move to the most beautiful city in the world. Or to stay more than one season.

The Portuguese, however, will have to face the atavistic cynicism of the city. Hardly anyone here takes anything seriously for too long, no matter how special you think you are. It may be the result of the irony inherent to the Roman character. But also a resource to survive disappointment every May. Romanists are now fascinated to see how someone so different will be able to function in the brake path of Trigoria. That Martian Flaiano. But after two losses and a few draws in a row, as fun as his press conferences are, they won’t hesitate to tease him and push him back to their spaceship.

