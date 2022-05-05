The coach, in the eighth European final, after winning the pass for Tirana: “When your goalkeeper makes two saves in 180 minutes of two semi-final matches against a quality team, it’s because we did something good”

“It was a family victory. Not just the one that was on the pitch and on the bench, but the family that was at the stadium in an atmosphere of total empathy.” José Mourinho has played seven international finals and won four, much more prestigious than this first of the Conference League but he is very excited about the success of his Rome against Leicester which is worth a ticket to Tirana, where he will go to play the trophy. with Feyenoord.

“We had an extraordinary game in my opinion. Maybe others can interpret it differently, but for me when your goalkeeper makes two saves in 180 minutes of two semifinal games against a quality team it is because we did something good”, is the analysis of the Portuguese coach: “The boys were extraordinary and they deserve it, now we have three Serie A games to close in the best possible way”. See also Kulusevski: "Juve, I knew I had to change. Frustrating not being able to express myself"

Not just Abraham – The protagonist was Tammy Abraham with a level performance, goals and more: “He can do better, and he knows it. He is a great player with the potential to be even better. I struggle to accept who can do better, the availability every match must have it, not just against Lazio or in the big European matches “. And again on the management of the match: “We risk in the way of pressing, we do not have the capacity to do it for 90 minutes. Then we lowered ourselves a bit but the five behind and the men in midfield made an incredible effort. Family is the definition that I can give to this qualification in the final “.

May 5, 2022 (change May 5, 2022 | 23:44)

