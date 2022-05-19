The duel with Feyenoord will be his fifth European final, but if it is up to José Mourinho it will not be the last. The 59-year-old Portuguese sees no reason to think about his trainer’s pension yet, he said during a press conference yesterday.

The AS Roma coach was asked whether he and contemporary Carlo Ancelotti (62) were written off too early by their critics. After a less successful time in England, Ancelotti recently became Spanish champion with Real Madrid and has the Champions League final against Liverpool in the offing with his team, while Mourinho is also now after his dismissal from Manchester United and a less glorious period at Tottenham Hotspur. at Roma is again in the race for a European prize.

,,The problem with Carlo was that at Everton you already know in advance that you will not win the Champions League. My problem is people thought I only start a coaching job to win, but at Spurs it wasn’t about winning,” said Mourinho. See also Russia announced the transfer of militants by the West to Ukraine under the guise of instructors

In recent years, younger coaches have attracted more attention in European football, with Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) and Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool) leading the way. Mourinho doesn’t care about that and sees no division into generations at all. “I don’t look at it that way. Quality has no age. The same goes for players. There are players who are great at 20 and there are players who are great at 40.”

In any case, Mourinho has not yet thought about his retirement from the coaching profession. “It’s not finished until you don’t feel the passion anymore. When you no longer feel pressure for competitions. As long as there is, there is no need to stop at all. Carletto (Ancelotti) and I will decide when we stop. But I think you need to be patient a little longer. Because it won’t happen anytime soon.”