They converge from all sides towards the center of the country for the essential pilgrimage of the Grand Magal (pay homage in Wolof).

For nothing in the world, they can not give up this annual meeting in Touba, in central Senegal. The Muslim brotherhood of the Mourides commemorates the departure into exile of its founder, Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba, known as Serigne Touba (1853-1927). A pilgrimage which takes place this year despite the persistence of the coronavirus pandemic.

We are Muslims. We believe in God. What happens must happen. We are not afraid of getting sickA disciple of the Mouride brotherhood leaving for Toubato RFI

However, many pilgrims took precautions before setting out on the journey. “We are going to bring masks, alcohol gel, soaps. We want to avoid spreading the coronavirus”, testifies a faithful on the antenna of Radio France international.

The Caliph General of the Mourides, Sérigne Mountakha Bassirou Mbacké, called on the millions of disciples who flock to the holy city to scrupulously respect the barrier measures, including the compulsory wearing of a mask. He called for public generosity to be able to distribute five million masks to pilgrims. Some 5,000 agents recruited by the Senegalese Ministry of Health will be deployed in Touba to supervise the mosque and its surroundings, in order to ensure compliance with health measures.

According to the Senegalese press, an epidemiological alert and prevention unit has been set up, as well as two awareness-raising caravans that will crisscross the big cities and indicate to the faithful the good behavior to have once arrived in the holy city.

If your recommendations are followed to the letter, we can expect a risk-free MagalStatement by Macky Sall during a visit to Toubato AFP

The 2020 edition of the Magal de Touba will exceptionally not include an official ceremony and the conferences will take place on the internet. To enter the great mosque of Touba, the faithful will have to wait in a single line and wear the mask, reports AFP.

Senegal officially has more than 15,000 cases of Covid-19 and 311 deaths. The health response put in place by the authorities since the start of the pandemic has so far been rather effective. The epidemiological evolution will therefore be scrutinized with attention the day after the Magal, as the agglutination of crowds during the pilgrimage seems conducive to the spread of the virus.